Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 16, 20, 25, 28
(ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
