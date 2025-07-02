Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
23, 24, 25, 26, 39
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming...
2
Drug operation results in 6 indictments in Clark County
3
Ringing in July 4th with fireworks? Ohio allows it, but many area...
4
Thousands to attend this year’s Summer Music Games: What to expect
5
$1.2M in new state funding released for airport, West Carrollton and...