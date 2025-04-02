Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 15, 18, 23, 26, 37
news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15, 18, 23, 26, 37

(fifteen, eightteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting toddler on Snapchat
2
Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece
3
Proposed Wawa location in Middletown under consideration by city...
4
StreetSpark’s 2025 mural to ‘Live the Dream’ in Jefferson neighborhood
5
Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign, Logan counties this week