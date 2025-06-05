Breaking: Police urge gun safety after rash of accidental shootings, including gunshot death

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 3, 9, 20, 21, 33, 38
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
