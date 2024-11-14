Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 14, 17, 21, 27, 46
(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Update: Brothers age 4 and 6 found gun at home, played with it before...
2
Child, 4, slightly injured as 6-year-old fires gun; sheriff urges gun...
3
Northeastern providing resources following death of Kenton Ridge...
4
Hamilton OKs plan for data center project in Riverside neighborhood
5
Urbana named best hometown by Ohio Magazine