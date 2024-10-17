Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 10, 18, 26, 28, 32, 39
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
