Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
21, 22, 23, 27, 41, 47
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown brings together developers, contractors, businesses to focus...
2
Teen killed in Springfield crash will be honored by CTC at Convocation
3
UPDATE: Train cleanup, road closure continue after downtown grain spill
4
Middletown native Kyle Schwarber off to a near record start for...
5
New Middletown fire chief selected