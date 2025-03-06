Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 6, 8, 16, 33, 35, 47
news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

6, 8, 16, 33, 35, 47

(six, eight, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Service dog dispute: Springfield skate rink incident reveals rules for...
2
Second man connected in Middletown woman’s death pleads guilty
3
Middletown’s newest city manager: ‘My heart is here’
4
Greenon freshman named to state suicide prevention advisory council
5
Hamilton considers expanding tattoo and body art zoning