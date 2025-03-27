Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 31, 32, 34, 36, 43
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
This Hamilton public artwork intertwines pop culture, comic, graffiti
2
Bengals partner with Miami U as 1st official university of NFL team
3
WLW Radio host announces retirement
4
Dog attack forces change to Village Food Pantry policy
5
Estate of Columbus Uber driver shot in Clark County files wrongful...