Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
6, 8, 14, 16, 26, 29
(six, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
