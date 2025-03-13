Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 11, 15, 28, 32, 44
(four, eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-four)
