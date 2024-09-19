Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 1, 3, 3, 7
(one, one, one, three, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Community promotes joy, love at rally supporting Springfield, Haitian...
2
Springfield election debate canceled; organizers ‘prioritizing safety’
3
UPDATE: 3 grocery stores evacuated in Springfield reopen
4
Cincinnati organization helps Army veteran achieve new independence on...
5
How to participate in Project Scare-A-Crow, ChalkFest in Springfield