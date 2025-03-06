Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 0, 4, 5, 7, 9
(zero, zero, four, five, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Service dog dispute: Springfield skate rink incident reveals rules for...
2
Second man connected in Middletown woman’s death pleads guilty
3
Middletown’s newest city manager: ‘My heart is here’
4
Greenon freshman named to state suicide prevention advisory council
5
Hamilton considers expanding tattoo and body art zoning