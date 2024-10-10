Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 4, 5, 6, 7
(one, one, four, five, six, seven)
