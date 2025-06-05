Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
2, 3, 3, 6, 7, 8
(two, three, three, six, seven, eight)
