Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 9

(one, four, six, seven, nine, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
PETA to protest slaughtering of chickens outside Billy Yanks in...
2
New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer
3
9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations
4
City recommends route for North Hamilton Crossing to help alleviate...
5
Property tax elimination won’t be on November ballot