Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1, 6, 9
(one, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
PETA to protest slaughtering of chickens outside Billy Yanks in...
2
New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer
3
9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations
4
City recommends route for North Hamilton Crossing to help alleviate...
5
Property tax elimination won’t be on November ballot