Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 4
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 4

(one, two, four)

