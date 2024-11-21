Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 4, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4, 6, 7

(four, six, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown pastor blasts JD Vance’s hometown for silence in celebrating...
2
Woman indicted on charges of theft from Edgewood Athletic Booster...
3
Mad River Tavern restaurant to close this weekend after nine months
4
Wittenberg forms search committee to find next president
5
Miami University unveils new online mental health site for students...