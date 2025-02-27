Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 3, 7
(zero, three, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
The first Wawa in Ohio is in Liberty Twp., and it opens in April
2
Ohio lawmakers propose making breakfast, lunch free at schools
3
Brown promoted to West Chester Twp. administrator
4
‘Pothole season’ causing havoc for motorists on local roadways: How to...
5
No injuries in Madison Twp. fire, but business a complete loss