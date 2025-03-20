Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 5, 8
(zero, three, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Area man pleads not guilty on charges related to sister-in-law’s death
2
Fairfield man stays in jail for allegedly assaulting Hamilton cop
3
Cedarville gets $1M grant to help students in STEMM programs
4
Cincinnati man killed in Middletown crash
5
Middletown man accused on 20 counts of possessing child porn