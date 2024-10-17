Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 5, 7, 9
(two, two, five, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Police: Suspicious package at Springfield school contained holiday...
2
National pickleball championship in West Chester Twp. this weekend
3
Springfield schools: Highway patrol’s role adjusting; package Tuesday...
4
Cedarville study estimates university’s contribution to economy at $472...
5
Springfield officials: Criminal probe of staffing agencies, human...