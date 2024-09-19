Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0, 0, 2, 7, 9
(zero, zero, two, seven, nine)
