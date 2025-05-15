Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 13, 23, 30, 33
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)
