Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 17, 19, 38, 39
(five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown native JD Vance to become VP: Here’s his ‘rags to riches...
2
Republicans win all Butler, Warren Ohio House, Senate races
3
JD Vance votes in Cincinnati, says ‘I feel good’ about presidential...
4
Pyramid Hill Lights to have new route and other changes in honor of...
5
Proposed Miami University hotel joins other lodging developments in...