Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 5, 6, 15, 27
news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
1, 5, 6, 15, 27

(one, five, six, fifteen, twenty-seven)

