Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13, 14, 15, 25, 30
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Tano Bistro in Hamilton has permanently closed
2
Middletown man charged with reckless homicide after alleged accidental...
3
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal...
4
Bond raised for Middletown shooting suspects
5
UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming...