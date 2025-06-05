Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 13, 30, 32, 33
(ten, thirteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Romanian national pleads guilty to bank fraud impacting Liberty Twp.
2
Investigation ongoing into Liberty Twp. ransomware attack
3
Hamilton Pride is this weekend: Events include parade and festival in...
4
Ohio’s 2nd Wawa to open in Fairfield later this month
5
Serving the city: School, businesses support Hamilton food pantry amid...