Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 11, 15, 34, 39
(five, eleven, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
