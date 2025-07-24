Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 15, 22, 26, 29
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
