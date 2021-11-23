dayton-daily-news logo
Winnipeg faces Columbus, aims to end road slide

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Winnipeg comes into a matchup with Columbus after losing three straight road games

Winnipeg Jets (9-5-4, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-6-0, second in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -102, Jets -117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg travels to Columbus looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Blue Jackets are 6-3-0 at home. Columbus has scored 55 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The Jets have gone 2-3-3 away from home. Winnipeg has scored 54 goals and is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 12.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 13 points. Alexandre Texier has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 22 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

