Winston throws 3 TD passes as Browns stun Jackson, Ravens 29-24 to end 5-game losing streak

Winston threw a 38-yard touchdown pass — his third of the game — to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds left as Cleveland stunned Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Making his first start in more than two years and replacing injured starter Deshaun Watson, Winston capped an emotional week for the Browns (2-6) by leading them to an upset of their AFC North rival.

“It felt amazing,” said Winston, who passed for 334 yards.

The improbable win came just days after Watson's third season with Cleveland ended with him rupturing an Achilles tendon. Also, the Browns and their fan base were mourning the loss of beloved play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan, who died Saturday following a long battle with cancer.

Following the game, coach Kevin Stefanski told his players he'll present the game ball to Donovan's family.

“This one's for Jim,” Stefanski said.

The Browns had to withstand a late comeback attempt by Jackson, who drove the Ravens (5-3) to Cleveland's 24 in the final seconds. Jackson bought time to avoid sacks and threw two incompletions into the end zone, the second to Zay Flowers as time expired.

When the game ended, Jackson slammed his helmet to the ground in front of Baltimore's bench as the Ravens' five-game winning streak ended with a surprising loss.

"You can look at the Browns' record and say that's a sorry team, but this is the NFL," said Jackson, who completed 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. "Any week can be your day. We didn't make the plays. We didn't make the calls to win the game."

Winston finished 27 of 41 in his first start since Sept. 25, 2022, for New Orleans. The 30-year-old took over Cleveland's offense this week after Watson went down and provided needed leadership.

Winston did what Watson couldn’t as the Browns scored their most points this season and he eclipsed 300 yards passing, something his teammate hasn’t done in 19 starts in his tumultuous tenure in Cleveland.

“He was very confident in the huddle. He was talking the whole time. Some of the stuff he was saying was a little bit out there, but he was ready to go," guard Joel Bitonio said. "Obviously, he threw the ball well — 300 yards, three touchdowns. The game-winner. He was a lot of energy. But he's been like that since he's been here, so it was expected."

Derrick Henry's 2-yard TD run with 2:36 left gave the Ravens a 24-23 lead, but Winston, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent in March, got some help from Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton on the game-winning drive.

Winston overthrew Elijah Moore on first down and Hamilton was in perfect position to make the interception but had the ball bounce out of his hands.

“I started praying instantly,” Winston said.

“Oh my God!” Moore said. “The football gods were with us for sure.”

Given new life, on the next play Winston lofted a deep ball down the middle to Tillman, who also caught a 22-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

Before Cleveland put together that last rally, Jackson had engineered a six-play, 91-yard scoring drive with his legs and arms. Henry finished that possession with his short TD to tie Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for 10th place on the career scoring list.

Winston’s performance — he also had a 23-yard TD pass to David Njoku -- gives the Browns some hope in a season that was going sideways. A year ago, Joe Flacco came out of semi-retirement after Watson got hurt and led the Browns to the playoffs.

Winston isn't making any promises.

“A win like this is required to change the season around,” Winston said. “We have a long way to go."

Dustin Hopkins kicked field goals of 28, 33 and 48 yards for the Browns.

UP AND RUNNING

Nick Chubb ran for 52 yards in his second game back after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2023. He moved into third place on Cleveland’s career rushing list.

Chubb (6,585) passed Mike Pruitt (6,540) on a carry in the first half and now only trails Hall of Famers Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274) in club history.

SCARY MOMENT

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized on a back board and carted off late in the third quarter. The team said he was taken to a hospital with a neck injury, but has movement in his extremities.

INJURIES

Ravens: DE Brent Urban sustained a concussion in the first quarter. ... NT Michael Pierce (calf) limped off in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Browns: Top CB Denzel Ward went to the locker room midway through the third quarter for further evaluation for a possible concussion. The team said he has been placed in protocol. Ward has a history of head injuries with five known concussions during his NFL career.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Denver on Nov. 3.

Browns: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3.

