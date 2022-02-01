Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas' power grid, causing hundreds of deaths. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott planned a briefing Tuesday on the state's readiness.

Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. It comes just days after a vicious nor'easter brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.