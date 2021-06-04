Wisconsin adds former Cincinnati post player Chris Vogt

Vogt started 50 games at Cincinnati. He averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and 19.4 minutes last season, all drops from the previous season.

“Chris brings depth to our frontcourt, he’s played at a high level, and he has four years of experience under his belt” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “The fit also aligned well academically for Chris here at Wisconsin."