Wisconsin holds on to edge Wisconsin 65-57 in Big Ten

The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round on Thursday.

Bruce Thornton added 15 points for Ohio State, which went 1 for 8 from the field in the final 10 minutes and missed six free throws, including the front end of two 1-and-1's in the final four. Brice Sensabaugh had nine points and 11 rebounds.