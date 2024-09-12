Wisconsin is going for its highest-ranked nonconference win in 50 years when No. 4 Alabama visits

No. 4 Alabama (2-0) at Wisconsin (2-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

The Badgers are hosting an SEC opponent for the first time since 1971 (LSU) and trying to beat its highest-ranked nonconference opponent since upsetting No. 4 Nebraska, then in the Big Eight, in Madison 50 years ago. They enter as 16 1/2-point underdogs, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and an upset would be the Big Ten's highest-ranked, regular-season victory ever over an SEC team.

Wisconsin hopes to capitalize on Alabama's offensive line struggles. The Crimson Tide have been battling injuries up front and allowed four sacks and committed nine penalties against South Florida last week.

The Badgers also will need some breaks. Alabama has already lost four fumbles in two games. The Badgers have lost two. Neither Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke nor Alabama's Jalen Milroe has thrown an interception.

The undercard

No. 9 Oregon has had two close calls to open the season and now visits an Oregon State team that will be highly motivated in the wake of the Pac-12 breakup. The Ducks have lost the last two times they visited Corvallis in a rivalry formerly known as the Civil War. No meetings are scheduled beyond 2025.

Washington visits former Pac-12 rival Washington State in the annual Apple Cup, which the schools agreed to continue through at least 2028. The Huskies have allowed no touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time since 1991. The Cougars have scored 12 through two games and are averaging 53.5 points.

UCLA will be the first of the new Big Ten members to play a conference game when it hosts Indiana at the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers haven't played in that stadium since the 1968 Rose Bowl game, a 14-3 loss to Southern California. The Hoosiers scored a program-record 77 points against Western Illinois last week. The Bruins are coming off an open date following a narrow win at Hawaii.

Impact players

RB Kaleb Johnson goes into Iowa's home game against Troy fourth in the nation with 153 yards per game. He will be facing a defense that has allowed more than 200 yards rushing two straight weeks.

DB Glendon Miller enters Maryland's game at Virginia tied for the national lead in interceptions with three, one shy of his 2023 total.

LB John Bullock heads into Nebraska's home game against FCS Northern Iowa off the best outing of his career — five tackles, including two for loss, along with one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry against Colorado.

Inside the numbers

Michigan, which hosts Arkansas State, has only 17 plays from scrimmage of 10 yards or longer. That's second fewest among power conference teams. UCLA has 13. ... Illinois closes nonconference play at home against Central Michigan following a 23-17 win over then-No. 19 Kansas, the Illini's highest-ranked nonconference win since 1995. ... Purdue's Devin Mockobee needs 132 yards to become a 2,000-yard rusher for his career. The Boilermakers host No. 18 Notre Dame. ... Northwestern, which hosts Eastern Illiois, is among 15 teams that have not allowed a sack. The Wildcats had surrendered seven through two games last year. ... Michigan State, which hosts Prairie View A&M, has outscored its eight previous FCS opponents 332-81.

Now don’t get upset

Minnesota, a 17 1/2-point favorite at home against Nevada, has been shuffling its offensive line and its ground game is nowhere near as productive as usual. Not much can be read into the Gophers' 48-0 win over Rhode Island, a middling FCS team. Nevada quarterback Brandon Lewis presents a challenge. He has completed 67% of his passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, and he's his team's second-leading rusher with 208 yards.

