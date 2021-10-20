Wisconsin man charged with murder in Ohio Turnpike stabbing

Investigators said they have found no evidence that Conner knew either of the victims and don't know what led to the stabbings.

David Diederich, 66 of La Porte, Indiana, was in the parking lot when he was stabbed and died at the scene, according to the State Highway Patrol.

A second man, Alan Austin, 53, of Delavan, Wisconsin, was eating in his truck when Conner approached the vehicle, reached through an open window and stabbed him, Hinton said.

Austin, who was treated at a hospital and released, told investigators he had no idea who the suspect was or why he attacked him, Hinton said.

A customer at the plaza, Wayne Howell, of Syracuse, Indiana, told the Fremont News-Messenger that the suspect was saying things that didn't make sense and became agitated when people walked away from him.

A day before the stabbings, Conner was at a travel plaza near Cleveland where he complained about back or stomach pain, said Lt. Richard Reeder of the state patrol. He was treated at a hospital and then continued on his way, Reeder said.

Those who dealt with Conner said he was polite and didn't notice anything unusual, Reeder said.

The deputy who shot Conner has been placed on administrative leave, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the use of force.

Both Hinton and Reeder said they think the deputy saved the lives of others by drawing the suspect away from people in the parking lot and stopping the attack.