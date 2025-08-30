Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. week to week with knee sprain, AP source says

ESPN first reported the update on Edwards’ injury.

The news of a sprain indicates Wisconsin avoided the worst-case scenario that occurred last year, when starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Badgers' third game and was unavailable the rest of the season.

Edwards started to limp after executing a handoff early in the second quarter. He went into the injury tent, eventually headed into the locker room and watched the second half of the game from the sideline while wearing sweats.

He went 6 of 13 for 68 yards in his Wisconsin debut. Wisconsin led 3-0 when Edwards got hurt.

Wisconsin (1-0) hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6 before visiting No. 8 Alabama on Sept. 13. The Badgers open their Big Ten schedule Sept. 20 when they host Maryland, Edwards’ former school.

Edwards completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year as the starting quarterback for a Maryland team that went 4-8.

Danny O’Neil took over for Edwards on Thursday and went 12 of 19 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

O’Neil completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,181 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions at San Diego State last season. He started 11 games for the Aztecs, who went 3-9.

Wisconsin has grown accustomed to dealing with quarterback injuries. Tanner Mordecai missed 3 ½ games with a broken hand in 2023, in addition to Van Dyke's injury last year.

