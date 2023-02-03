Wisconsin thwarts Ohio State rally with Hepburn's foul shots

Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The Badgers missed their final nine field goals and Hepburn made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last 24 seconds to blunt the late Ohio State rally.

Despite Ohio State's 16 turnovers, Wisconsin allowed the Buckeyes to hang around as the Badgers made just 13 of 22 foul shots.