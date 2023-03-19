Wisconsin women blank Ohio State, win 7th NCAA hockey title

“She took the torch this year. She has worked hard for five years and this is the first year she really got an opportunity to play,” he continued. “She wanted the baton, she took us to the end and today she was the difference in the game.”

Kronish, a fifth-year senior who came into this season with 82 career saves and no shutouts, stopped 16 first-period shots and finished with her eighth shutout of the season.

Ohio State (33-6-2), which entered play having scored at least two goals in every game but one this season, was shut out for the first time in the last 57 matches, dating to a 1-0 loss to Minnesota-Duluth — which the Buckeyes later beat in the 2022 national championship game — on Jan. 21, 2022. Ohio State finished the season tied with the Badgers for second in the country with 169 goals, seven fewer than Minnesota.

"I thought in the last month we've been in a good space and in a good position, playing very well,” Johnson said. “You look at our body of work over the last three games, at (No. 3 seed) Colgate, (second-seeded) Minnesota and then Ohio State, three of the best teams in the country and we were able to get by them.”

Wisconsin improved to 27-1-1 this season when leading after two periods.

The Buckeyes won three of four games against the Badgers in the regular season by a combined score of 15-8, with their lone loss coming 6-5 in overtime at Wisconsin on Feb. 18.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25