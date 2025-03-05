Wisconsin's season opener with Miami (Ohio) gets moved up to a Thursday night kickoff

This will mark the second straight season that Wisconsin has opened its season on a weeknight. The Badgers began their 2024 season with a Friday night 28-14 victory over Western Michigan on Aug. 30.

Wisconsin is trying to bounce back after going 5-7 last year, ending a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons. Miami (Ohio) went 9-5 with a 43-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Colorado State last season.

