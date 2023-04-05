Wisdom's 3 hits, 6-run seventh, power Cubs over Reds 12-5

After going ahead in a first inning that included Jake Fraley's RBI single, the Cubs didn't get another hit off Luis Cessa until the sixth, when Wisdom doubled to chase the starter and scored on Eric Hosmer's single off Ian Gibaut to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh, Dansby Swanson walked and Happ doubled in the tying run.

Reiver Sanmartin relieved, Cody Bellinger walked. Trey Mancini singled for a 4-3 lead and Wisdom followed with a two-run single.

After Eric Hosmer reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jonathan India, Yan Gomes bounced into a run-scoring double play that increased the lead to 7-3. Miles Mastrobuoni added an RBI single,

Wisdom and Hosmer added RBI doubles in a three-run eighth.

Reds left fielder Will Benson extended his glove above the wall and into the stands in foul territory to catch Eric Hosmer's pop fly to end the fourth.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki had two at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday and played four innings in the outfield. It was his first baseball action since injuring his left oblique in February.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto will not be ready by Thursday. ... INF/OF Jose Barrero who left Monday's game with right hamstring tightness, ran Tuesday. He won't play the outfield until at least Saturday.

RHPs Hunter Greene (0-0, 8.10) and Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00) start Wednesday's series finale.

