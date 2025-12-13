With 24 points, Donovan Mitchell produces the highest-scoring 4th quarter of the NBA season so far

Mitchell scored 24 of his 48 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 130-126 on Friday night. With both teams coming off a five-day layoff, the Cavaliers shot just 15 of 53 from 3-point range. It would have been worse if not for Mitchell's 8 for 15.

The Wizards fell to 3-20 on the season.

Mitchell scored 11 points in about 2 1/2 minutes to start the fourth. He ended up with the highest-scoring fourth quarter in the NBA this season, surpassing the 22 points by Orlando's Jett Howard on Nov. 23 against Boston.

Mitchell is averaging a league-best 9.6 points per game in the fourth.

“You're playing a team that's 3 and whatever, and you're down 15, you can kind of tuck your tails and ... kind of give in, right?” Mitchell said. “But we found a way.”

The Cavaliers trailed by 17 during a third quarter in which they allowed 40 points. It was 100-85 entering the fourth. Mitchell finally tied the game at 122 with a 3-pointer, then scored inside with a minute remaining to give Cleveland the lead.

Then came a moment when the 6-foot-3 guard appeared overmatched — a jump ball between him and 6-foot-11 Marvin Bagley III. But both players mistimed their jumps, and the ball ended up with Cleveland's Lonzo Ball, who made two free throws with 30.9 seconds left that put the Cavs up by four.

So Mitchell could look on the bright side after the game, while understanding that the big deficit was concerning in itself.

“That can't happen. We can't be in that position,” he said. "We have to figure it out.”

