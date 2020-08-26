With Burrow, Bengals look to improve on 2019 fiasco

Pandemic Development: Nobody was more affected by loss of practice time than Burrow, Heisman Trophy winner from LSU who takes over right away. Bengals worked with him on videoconferencing as much as possible, but he’ll have limited practice time and no preseason game experience heading into season opener.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Mixon will be focus of offense trying to take burden off rookie quarterback. He’s topped 1,000 yards rushing each of last two seasons while running behind line that struggled to open holes, and he added nearly 300 yards receiving each year. He’ll get ball often, especially at outset of season as Burrow settles in.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl: 200-1. Over/under wins: 5 1/2.

Expectations: After historically bad first season under coach Zac Taylor — only second team in club history to go 2-14 — Bengals went out of character and splurged in free agency to overhaul horrid defense. They also brought in new face for franchise in Burrow, coming off one of best passing performances in NCAA history. They haven’t won playoff game since 1990 season, fifth-longest streak of futility in NFL history, and they played in half-empty stadium last season as fans gave up. Addition of Burrow makes them relevant again, though there are still significant questions about Taylor’s coaching ability and organization’s ability to finally get it right after so much losing.

