With Donovan Mitchell signed long-term, Cavs look to make deeper run under new coach Kenny Atkinson

COACH: Kenny Atkinson, (first-time NBA head coach, hired in June).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 at Toronto.

DEPARTURES: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Marcus Morris Sr., G Ricky Rubio, C Damien Jones.

ADDITIONS: SF Jaylon Tyson, PF JT Thor, G Luke Travers.

BetMGM championship odds: 35-1.

What to expect

The Cavaliers are running it back with essentially the same roster but a new coach after Bickerstaff was fired despite returning the team to relevancy from its post-LeBron doldrums. Atkinson inherits a talented, deep squad with experience and in All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, one of the league's best two-way players. Mitchell's decision to sign long-term this summer has stabilized the franchise following a season of uncertainty about his future. He's in a good place and so are the Cavs.

Cleveland is a playoff lock and if things gel and they stay healthy, the Cavs may be a title contender in the East.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Mitchell headlines Cleveland's “Core 4” with guard Darius Garland, forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen, one of the NBA's most underrated big men. Mitchell has all the tools and can take over games. However, he doesn't have it alone as the Cavs have plenty of firepower. Atkinson had success with lesser teams in Brooklyn and his time as an assistant under Steve Kerr with Golden State was perfect preparation for this job.

The not-so-good: Injuries were constant last season and Garland and Allen have both been unlucky in that department in recent years. Garland never fully recovered after breaking his jaw in December, and the Cavs need him to regain his confidence and All-Star form. One of Atkinson's main objectives is to maximize the Mitchell-Garland pairing. It will also be a challenge for him to keep everyone happy while figuring out which lineups work best. Cleveland also has to get more from its bench, which was too inconsistent last season.

A good start is essential to build momentum, belief and trust in Atkinson, otherwise there will be pressure to make a significant move at the trade deadline. Owner Dan Gilbert is not known for his patience.

Players to watch

In his fourth season, the 23-year-old Mobley could be on the verge of a major breakout. The 7-footer's raw potential is unquestioned and Atkinson, who was an assistant on France's Olympic team led by Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, spent a chunk of his summer designing offensive sets that run through Mobley. Reserve guard Ty Jerome was the talk of summer camp after missing last season with an ankle injury and could provide some minutes off the bench.

