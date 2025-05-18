With Lively on IL, Cecconi states his case for Guardians

He also tied a career-high with eight strikeouts with no walks, becoming the third Guardians pitcher to record eight or more strikeouts and not walk a batter in his team debut, joining Tanner Bibee in 2023 and Floyd Weaver in 1962.

“I don't think we could ask for much more out of Slade,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “First start for us, first real start since last year. Outstanding job. Gave us a chance to win. He used his mix really well tonight.”

The 27-year-old Cecconi suffered a left oblique strain in spring training. He made three minor league rehabilitation starts, going 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 13 innings.

“I really hadn't seen him pitch a lot,” Vogt said. “The little bit we did see in the spring we saw a lot of promise and a lot of good things.”

The Guardians acquired Cecconi from Arizona in exchange for first baseman Josh Naylor in December. He didn't show much rust on Saturday despite it being his first big-league start since Sept. 11, 2024, allowing only two hits with six strikeouts through four innings before Benson's homer.

“Any time you make a first appearance in a while, there's some jitters,” Cecconi said. “I've been thinking about this one for a while. My oblique issue happened way back in March. There was some anxiousness.”

Lively was placed on the 15-day IL on May 13 and is scheduled to visit orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday. Vogt said surgery hasn't been ruled out.

“It's the same we knew a couple days ago, he has the flexor strain,” Vogt said, prior to Saturday's game. “We want to make sure we check every box and get another opinion about what's going on. We need to do what's best for his career.”

Vogt wouldn't name Cecconi as Lively's replacement in the rotation, but acknowledged that Saturday's outing was a step in that direction.

“Obviously we need to fill that position and Slade did a great job,” Vogt said. “We're always going to be considering options. When you lose someone like Ben Lively, it's next person up and Slade took that opportunity and ran with it tonight.”