WNBA Cleveland expansion team hires Allison Howard as president

She will remain in this role until the end of the upcoming NBA season, while initiating and activating the operations for Cleveland WNBA. The franchise begins play in 2028.

“Allison comes to this role with an extraordinary track record of leadership in premier sports organizations and expanding the reach of women’s sports. Her experience, coupled with her work ethic, will ignite connection with team members, fans and partners throughout our community,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Arena CEO.

As team president, Howard will oversee all aspects of the franchise’s business operations. This includes culture and team member development, community engagement, fan experience and the commercial operations of the organization.

“It has been energizing to feel the passion of Cleveland WNBA fans across Ohio and to see how quickly our community has already embraced our team,” she said. “We’re committed to making this team a source of pride for our city and broader region, to inspire future athletes and to create an environment where everyone belongs and feels welcome. We are building the most inclusive brand in sports. Together starts now.”

Prior to joining Rock Entertainment Group and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Howard served as the first president of the Kansas City Current of the NWSL.

