Woman accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Defendant Tanya Baird purchased synthetic drugs online from China, soaked the drugs into legal paperwork, then mailed the paperwork in packages to individuals in the United States who then provided them to inmates, according to a criminal complaint against Baird.

The government said 69 packages were sent into the U.S. from June through August of last year, with 34 bound for Ohio prisons. Ohio facilities receiving the drug-soaked paperwork include the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, the Ohio State supermax penitentiary in Youngstown, and Ross, Madison and Chillicothe correctional institutions. Packages contained from 30 to 80 sheets of paper, the criminal complaint said.