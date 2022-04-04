Woman convicted of murder in 1993 death of newborn in Ohio

Defense attorney Steven Bradley disputed a Cuyahoga County coroner’s conclusion that the baby was born alive in the bathroom of a Shaker Heights home where his client worked as a nanny. Bradley said she put the newborn in a garbage bag and left it in the woods in Geauga County while driving a church group to a weekend retreat.

“She was isolated and alone,” Bradley said. “There was no one to confide with. She was alone with a group of people in her world that never saw her as pregnant. Neither did Gail.”

Prosecutors, however, argued that the defendant knew she was pregnant three months before the birth and did nothing to prepare, and they argued that showed intent.

“She literally treated him like a piece of garbage,” prosecutors said. “Tossed him in the woods … didn’t even bury him.”

After the verdict, Bradley said he was “frankly shocked and surprised."

“I certainly respect the jury’s verdict, but the state frankly did not have enough evidence to meet their burden of proof,” he said.

The defendant, who did not testify, later married the newborn’s father. They have three adult children. Authorities said she told investigators at the time of her arrest that she had disposed of another infant’s body two years prior to the birth of her son.