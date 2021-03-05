Woman faces assault charge in stabbing of 3-year-old boy

It's still not clear what prompted the attack, which occurred around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Deerfield Township. Authorities said Xiaoyan Zhu, 46, ran from her home to the child's house and used a ceramic knife to stab him three times in his neck and back.

The knife broke during one of the stabs, which lodged its tip inside the boy, who is expected to recover from his injuries. The boy's older sibling was not injured.